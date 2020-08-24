School board deadlocks on allowing Badger football this fall

The status of Badger High School's football season remains up in the air after school board members tonight deadlocked on whether to allow games this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District board ended in a 3-3 tie during a special meeting aimed at deciding whether football should go forward this fall or be postponed until spring.

The deadlock leaves soccer and volleyball seasons undecided as well as football.

Voting in favor of permitting games and practices this fall were board members Jeff Buntrock, Kathy Vorpagel and Pat Sherman. Voting against the fall season were Janet Giovannetti, Patricia Wolter and Niki Ciesel.

Board member John Druszczak was absent from the meeting, so the seven-member board could not break the tie.

School district officials said they would schedule another board meeting later this week to try again at resolving the matter.

Football, volleyball and soccer have been deemed high-risk for spreading the coronavirus by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. The statewide group, however, has given school districts the option of playing in the fall or postponing until spring.