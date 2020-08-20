 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School board to decide Monday if Badger plays football this fall
featured

School board to decide Monday if Badger plays football this fall

{{featured_button_text}}
Deleskiewicz

Badger High School wide receiver Tyler Deleskiewicz, shown in action last year, is among the returning players this year waiting to see when the school district will permit football games.

 Andrew Tucker

The fate of the Badger High School football season is in the hands of school board members who will meet Monday to decide whether football games are played this fall.

The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District has scheduled a special board meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium.

The meeting is open to the public.

The board will be asked to decide whether to go forward with football season this fall or to postpone football and other sports until spring as a safeguard against spreading the coronavirus.

Badger High School's athletic conference, the Southern Lakes Conference, announced earlier this week that it would schedule football games in the fall, including Badger. 

However, the school district has the authority to opt out of the fall season and hold football games in the spring. Other conferences in the region have experienced similar defections, including the Capitol Conference, where Big Foot High School has opted to postpone football until spring.

Also being discussed at Monday's school board meeting will be Badger soccer and volleyball, both of which the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has designated, along with football, as "high-risk" sports when it comes to the potential for spreading the coronavirus.

The WIAA has given conferences and schools the option of moving forward with high-risk sports this fall, or postponing action until spring.

+11 Badger High hosts prestigious girls USTA Tennis Tournament

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Badger sports season set for fall
High-school

Badger sports season set for fall

Badger's fall sports will not move to the spring as the Southern Lakes Conference finalized its schedule, meaning Friday Night Lights football will soon return to Lake Geneva.

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics