School board to decide Monday if Badger plays football this fall

The fate of the Badger High School football season is in the hands of school board members who will meet Monday to decide whether football games are played this fall.

The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District has scheduled a special board meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium.

The meeting is open to the public.

The board will be asked to decide whether to go forward with football season this fall or to postpone football and other sports until spring as a safeguard against spreading the coronavirus.

Badger High School's athletic conference, the Southern Lakes Conference, announced earlier this week that it would schedule football games in the fall, including Badger.

However, the school district has the authority to opt out of the fall season and hold football games in the spring. Other conferences in the region have experienced similar defections, including the Capitol Conference, where Big Foot High School has opted to postpone football until spring.