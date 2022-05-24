Scores from last week’s Quad County League

Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one step closer to playing for another championship as they prepare to tip off Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Thompson looks like his old self this postseason after returning in January from injuries that sidelined him for more than 2 1/2 years. He can’t wait to lead the Warriors into the best-of-seven series against the fourth-seeded Mavericks, who took down top-seeded Phoenix in the deciding seventh game of their semifinal series.