Scores from last week’s Quad County League

The Quad County Softball/Baseball league got underway last week with plenty of games being played despite on postponement due to inclement weather.
Final scores:
U-10 Softball:
LG (Lake Geneva) Fairwyn (3-1) 2, Burlington Square One Heating 0
Lakeland Blue Jays 9, LG Fairwyn 0.
U-12 Softball:
Lakeland Blue Jays 18 LG PFI Screen Print (2-2) 6
LG PFI Screen Print 18, Palmyra 11.
U-10 Baseball:
LG Kwik Trip (2-1) 5, Elkhorn Southern Lakes 3.
U-10 Baseball:
LG Brewington Electric (4-0) 12, Elkhorn FLAC 0.
LG Brewington Electric 12, Big Foot 0.
U-12 Baseball:
LG Dunn Lumber (2-2) 9, Williams Bay 8.
LG Dunn Lumber 7, LG Culvers 5.
LG Culvers 8, Big Foot 6.
Men's Softball:
Papa Blue Spruce Resort 18 Quartz World 3.