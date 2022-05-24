 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores from last week’s Quad County League

The Quad County Softball/Baseball league got underway last week with plenty of games being played despite on postponement due to inclement weather.

Final scores:

U-10 Softball:

LG (Lake Geneva) Fairwyn (3-1) 2, Burlington Square One Heating 0

Lakeland Blue Jays 9, LG Fairwyn 0.

U-12 Softball:

Lakeland Blue Jays 18 LG PFI Screen Print (2-2) 6

LG PFI Screen Print 18, Palmyra 11.

U-10 Baseball:

LG Kwik Trip (2-1) 5, Elkhorn Southern Lakes 3.

U-10 Baseball:

LG Brewington Electric (4-0) 12, Elkhorn FLAC 0.

LG Brewington Electric 12, Big Foot 0.

U-12 Baseball:

LG Dunn Lumber (2-2) 9, Williams Bay 8.

LG Dunn Lumber 7, LG Culvers 5.

LG Culvers 8, Big Foot 6.

Men's Softball:

Papa Blue Spruce Resort 18 Quartz World 3.

