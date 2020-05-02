Search for Big Foot athletic director continues on schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Despite some road bumps caused by the coronavirus crisis, the search for the next Big Foot athletic director is moving along as planned.

After longtime athletic director Tim Collins announced his retirement on March 3 after 20 years at the school, the school began looking for his replacement right away, and hoped to have a new hire in place by mid to late May.

The school received 55 applicants for the opening, and cut that down to 14 candidates with whom to have first-round interviews in late April. While normally, those meetings would be conducted face to face, District Administrator Doug Parker says that the interviews instead will be done via video conferencing.

Parker hopes to have a second round of interviews with a smaller number of finalists in mid-May, likely through virtual meetings as well, before making a decision by late May as originally anticipated.

Whoever fills the vacant position will enter in at a time of uncertainty, with the spring sports season cancelled and a shortened replacement campaign for the spring teams under consideration during the month of July.

