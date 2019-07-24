Over the Fourth of July weekend, Sharon 13-year-old Kaden Rambatt traveled to Fargo, North Dakota, for the USA Track and Field Region 8 Junior Olympic Championships, competing in the pole vault.

Not only did he compete, he vaulted a height of 11-9, winning the event and breaking the record for his 13- and 14-year-old age group.

He’s not the first Rambatt to take up the sport, though.

“It runs in the family. My dad did it, both my brothers did it. My oldest brother has the Big Foot record, so that sort of motivated me,” he said.

Back when he was in high school at Big Foot in the 1980s, father Dan Rambatt was one of the Chiefs’ vaulters. When Dan’s oldest son, Kyle, later started his freshman year at Big Foot in 2009, the track team no longer had a pole vault coach.

So Kyle got his dad to volunteer, even though Dan had no prior pole vault coaching experience. Thankfully, with the help of the internet and a tight-knit vaulting community, Dan Rambatt was able to fill the role admirably.

“With the internet, it’s a lot easier to find information on it. We had a really big learning curve, and I’m still learning 10 years later. The pole vault community in high schools — it’s not hard getting help, if you want it,” Dan said.

His newly discovered coaching style worked, and by Kyle’s senior year in 2013, Kyle had broken the Big Foot pole vaulting record with a jump of 13-6 — a record that still stands today.

When Kyle was vaulting in high school, Kaden was only five years old, but even then he showed interest in pole vaulting. His dad got him started with some basic drills that would lay a foundation for any future participation in the family field event.

Sure enough, the desire to vault continued, and when Kaden was in fourth grade, Dan bought him his first pole. Kaden started off jumping five feet, but within a few months, he was already up at seven feet.

Ever since then, Kaden has tagged along with his dad and the Chiefs’ high school team to pole vaulting camps in Whitewater and Cedarburg, as well as practicing on his own at home and at local high school tracks.

With the Big Foot High School facility currently under construction, the Rambatts have been driving to Clinton and Whitewater two or three times a week throughout the summer to get some hands-on practice, rather than just working on mechanics and drills at home.

This year, Kaden started his career in a more official sense, taking part in his first track and field meets. His debut came on May 13 at the Palmyra-Eagle Middle School meet, and he won the event with a height of 9-6.

After seeing Kaden finally take the plunge, Dan looked into what the next local meet would be, and he pinpointed the USA Track and Field Wisconsin Association Championships at Carroll College in Waukesha on June 16. Kaden did even better in Waukesha, winning the event with a vault of 11 feet.

With such a strong performance at a USATF statewide meet, Kaden earned a spot at the July 7 regional meet in Fargo.

Given the fact that he had very few meets under his belt, Kaden was quite nervous on the big stage of the multi-day regional meet.

“At the beginning, I could barely feel my legs. I was nervous,” he said. “I missed my first attempt. I went up to my dad, and he said, ‘You’ve got to run faster.’ Then the second attempt, I just ran faster and did it.”

Once he got those first-try jitters out of his system, Kaden found his groove. His best jump of 11-9 smashed the previous regional record of 11 feet by an incredible nine inches.

A jump of 11-9 would be good enough to win a number of high school meets, but Kaden will be heading into eighth grade this fall, meaning he still has one more year to go until he is competing for the Chiefs. By the time he gets to high school, he already has his sights set on his older brother Kyle’s school record.

“13-6 isn’t a bad goal,” Kaden said.

With five years until the end of his high school career, the Division 2 state pole vault record of 15-1 could be within reach, and maybe even a college scholarship.

For now, though, the goal is to just keep on progressing in the Rambatt family sport.