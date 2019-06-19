When the Trailways Conference released its All-Conference teams for the spring sports season, six Williams Bay athletes were recognized for their accomplishments, including four first-time honorees.

Golf

Williams Bay’s golf team put forth the best season in school history, winning the first regional championship and sending senior Thomas Korsholm to the state meet.

In the Trailways Conference, the Bulldogs played in the toughest division, and as such only one golfer made the Trailways South All-Conference team.

Korsholm was named to the all-conference squad for the third year in a row. Last season, Korsholm also earned conference player-of-the-year honors, but this season his 38.5 stroke average was a hair behind Boomer Zierath’s 38.25, giving the player-of-the-year crown to the junior from Abundant Life Christian School/Madison Country Day High School.

The Bulldogs golfer got some revenge at the state tournament, though, beating Zierath by two strokes to finish in a tie for eighth place in the state.

Baseball

The Bulldogs baseball team had a tough season, ending the year with a 1-15 record. But a trio of Bay players earned spots on the Trailways South All-Conference team.

Jack Kuiper was the only senior for Williams Bay this year, and he was also the only Bulldog to earn a spot on the All-Conference first team.

The senior had a strong year at the plate, picking up 18 hits, five RBIs and a .391 batting average, all good for second on the team. He led the squad with 12 steals and seven extra-base hits as well.

This marked the third time Kuiper made all-conference, after he was an honorable mention as a sophomore and junior.

A pair of Bulldog underclassmen also made the cut, as sophomore Sam Norton and freshman Collin Kuiper earned second-team All-Conference.

Norton was the team’s best hitter, ranking first on the team in RBIs with 10, hits with 19, and average with .422, while also striking out the least with only three all season.

This marks Norton’s first All-Conference season.

The younger brother of Jack, Collin Kuiper had a solid season on the mound for the Bulldogs to earn his first All-Conference selection in his first year of high school ball.

He led the team in innings pitched with 25 and one-third innings, as well as strikeouts with 38. However, the strikeout lead was not just a result of throwing more innings; he also had the team’s best strikeouts per nine innings pitched with 13.5, while no other Bulldog was over nine.

Softball

The Bulldogs softball team had a very young squad this season, but two players earned spots on the All-Conference teams, both making their first all-conference appearance.

Williams Bay’s only first-team honoree was sophomore Austyn Hartwig. She was an offensive powerhouse for the Bulldogs, ranking first in hits with 20, tied for third in runs with 13, second in RBIs with 12, and second in batting average with .435.

As one of the Bulldogs’ 10 freshmen and sophomores, Hartwig is an important leader for the future of the young crop of Bay softball players.

The Bulldogs’ only multi-year starter coming into the season, and one of two seniors on the roster, was Tori Pollak. She lived up to her leadership role off the field with a solid season on it, earning All-Conference second-team honors.

While Hartwig had one more hit than Pollak’s 19, the senior led the Bulldogs in batting average with .442, as well as on-base percentage with .510. Pollak also led the Bay in RBIs with 16 and was the only Bulldog to hit a home run, knocking in two over the course of the season.