Badger boys soccer aims for conference title, continue postseason success

The Badger boys soccer team is coming off a great year on the pitch in 2021, finishing 15-3-3 overall and 5-2 in the Southern Lakes Conference. The season ended in a 3-0 loss to state-ranked Arrowhead in the WIAA Regional Final

Thirteen members of the team return with varsity experience including senior Tim DeVries, an All-State selection and two-time all-conference selection on defense, Ross Fowler, who is in his 13th season as the boys head coach, called DeVries the “anchor” of the defense.

“We have a really great senior class,” he said. “Some of those seniors will be able to step right in and fill some of those spots defensively.”

The team was also strong offensively last year averaging just over four goals per game. Senior forward Andrew Karnatz, who is the kicker on the Badger football team, scored five goals in seven games last season and Fowler expects him to make a big leap on the offensive end. Senior Marco Alberts, another forward and a standout tennis player during the spring sports season, is also looking to add to his goal total from last year, after scoring eight goals in 11 games. Another returner is senior midfielder Ashton Turner, who was third on the team in goals scored last season with nine. Senior Hayden Fowler, Coach Fowler’s son, is also a member of the team as a midfielder.

“It’s a great group that get along and have been playing together for a very long time,” Fowler said. “They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. These guys have been working out non-stop all summer. It’s a great group to be around on a daily basis. That is not just at the varsity level. We have 18 freshmen that have been awesome. It’s a great environment to be in.”

The Badgers replace leading scorer from last season in OJ Diaz and goalkeeper Nathan Buntrock. Buntrock is now a member of the Carroll University Men’s Soccer team. Junior Sam Polyock, a star baseball player for the Badgers, is expected to fill that void in net.

“I’m looking forward to him stepping up in goal,” Fowler said. “He did a great job in the preseason.”

Badger finished second behind first-place Elkhorn in the Southern Lakes Conference when it was all said and done last season. For Fowler and his team, capturing that conference title is goal number one.

“We were so close last year,” Fowler said. “We are looking to get over that hump. In the last few years, we have had some good postseason success and hopefully we will be able to continue that on a little further this year.

2022 Badger boys soccer schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 25: Janesville Craig.

Saturday, Aug. 27: at Waukesha West.

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Union Grove.

Tuesday, Sept. 6: at Elkhorn.

Saturday, Sept. 10: Middleton. -

Monday, Sept. 12: East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle.

Tuesday, Sept 13: at Waterford.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: at Burlington.

Friday, Sept. 23: at Brookfield East.

Monday, Sept. 26: at Beloit Memorial

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Wilmot.

Thursday, Sept. 29: at Racine Case.

Saturday, Oct. 1: Madison Memorial.

Tuesday, Oct. 4: Westosha Central.

Saturday, Oct. 8: Wauwatosa West.

Tuesday, Oct. 11: at Delavan-Darien.

Friday, Oct 14: at Kenosha St. Joseph.