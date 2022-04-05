Badger girls soccer earns shutout win over Delevan-Darien in season opener

A strong second half by the Badger girls soccer team led the way to a 1-0 victory over Southern Lakes in-conference foe Delavan-Darien in the 2022 season opener on cold and windy Tuesday night, April 5, at Badger High School.

“It was a great team win,” Badger head coach Ross Fowler said.

Badger had two wins a season ago with one of their victories coming against Delevan-Darien in a 2-0 shutout.

The first 40 minutes of the first half came and went with very few chances for either team to find the back of the net.

“We had our struggles there towards the end of the first half with controlling the ball and just keeping our shape,” Fowler said.

But it tale of two halves for the Badgers where controlling the ball was no longer an issue. For the majority of the half, from start to finish, Badger controlled the ball on Delevan-Darien’s end with plenty of chances including two wide shots by the net from junior forward Mia Hoover and sophomore midfielder Araceli Romero-Molina and one that just sailed over the crossbar from Hoover in the 52nd minute.

With all those chances, Badger’s luck seemed like it had to change and it did the 58th minute of the second half. Romero-Molina found sophomore midfielder/forward Gigi Wilson with a through ball down the center of the field. As Wilson headed towards the net, Delevan-Darien senior goalkeeper Maria Shackett charged at the ball in an attempt to stop it, which left the net wide open for Wilson to score the goal to take a 1-0 advantage.

Despite the Badgers coming within inches of another goal late in the second half after two shots hit off the post from Wilson and Hoover in a matter of 15 seconds, that 1-0 lead remained throughout the rest of the game.

“In the second half, we were able to control the ball and find some chances,” Fowler said. “Fortunately, we took advantage of one. Although we probably should have had another one after hitting the post, but we’ll take it.”

