Badger soccer opens conference play with loss to Union Grove

The Lake Geneva Badger boys soccer team opened with a tough start in Southern Lakes Conference play on their home field Tuesday, Aug. 30, with a 3-0 shutout by the Union Grove Broncos.

“That was a frustrating, disappointing showing for us,” Badger head coach Ross Fowler said.

Union Grove started taking shots early and often towards Badger goalkeeper Sam Polyock in the first half. The Broncos first goal came in the 29th minute on a shot by junior forward Owen Zikowski. Just under five minutes later in the 34th minute, senior forward Jackson Barber found the back of the net off an assist from Zikowski to put the Broncos up 2-0.

Union Grove did not let up, continuing taking shot after shot. Senior midfielder Dylan Kenyon took a free kick from close to midfield in the 37th minute that just got over the fingertips of Polyock to give Union Grove a 3-0 lead heading into halftime.

Despite not scoring any goals and only registering one shot in the match, the Badgers battled in the second half with a strong defensive performance, including some great saves by Polyock to keep the score of 3-0 intact throughout the final 40 minutes of the contest.

“We have to come out ready for every game and obviously Union Grove came out and they were ready to play,” Fowler said. “They took it to us from the beginning.”

Union Grove finished with 15 shots, six of which were on goal. Union Grove remains undefeated at 3-0 overall, 1-0 in conference. Badger's record to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in conference.

Other scores from Tuesday, Aug. 30

(2-2, 1-0) Big Foot/Williams Bay 5, Burlington 1. Junior Hudson Torrez had two goals and one assist. Sophomores Bryan Garcia and Yeison Santos as well as senior Grayson Grunow each had one goal.