Badger soccer shuts out Big Foot in Walworth County battle

Four goals by Badger sophomore Gigi Wilson to go along with a strong defense led the way to a 4-0 shutout over the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team on Monday night, April 25, at Big Foot High School.

Badger’s victory now gives them an overall record of 2-1-1.

“It was a good team win,” Badger girls soccer head coach Ross Fowler said. “I thought we did some really good things with moving the ball and sharing the ball with others. We were able to find where we matched up well and being able to attack.”

Badger got out on the attack early in the game when Wilson found the back of the net from 15 yards out to put the Badgers up 1-0 in the seventh minute.

A little over two minutes later, Wilson scored her second goal.

Big Foot’s best chance came in the 35th minute when senior Anastasia Sanchez shot one that went just right and over the crossbar in an effort to put a tally up on the scoreboard.

Wilson scored ahat trick in the 37th minute when she found a gap in the defense and put her third goal in the back of the net to close out the half with a 3-0 advantage.

Big Foot senior goalkeeper Maylani Venegas made some outstanding saves in the game, four of which came on breakaways by Badger on the attack early on in the second half.

Scoring came at a premium in the final 40 minutes, but for Wilson, who had scored all the goals in the first half with many shots on goal, added her fourth and final goal of the game in the 59th minute.

“Gigi probably could have had a couple more,” Fowler said. “I’m very proud of the girls tonight.”

Big Foot’s overall record now moves to 1-3-3 on the season.

“We had a slow start with them getting three quick goals,” Big Foot girls soccer head coach Rene Perez said. “She’s (Gigi Wilson) is a very talented player. Those quick goals made it hard for us to make a comeback, but after that I thought we matched up well in the midfield.”

Perez hopes to continue to see improvement heading into conference play with their first game coming at Whitewater scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

“We just have to connect a little bit better on the attacking third and get some chances,” he said. “Maylani made some great saves and our defense played well in the second half, but it’s our whole team and it’s a work in progress right now. We just need to build off the good things and work on the little mistakes we’re making.”

