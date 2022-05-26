Badger soccer shuts out Madison La Follette on senior night

A streak of lightning lit up the sky and a loud crack of thunder caused the Badger girls soccer match to come to an abrupt end in the 76th minute, but the game was already well-in hand with only four minutes left to play. Three goals in two straight minutes in the first half and two goals in the second by Badgers led to the 5-0 shutout over Madison La Follette on Thursday, May 26.

“I thought we started a little slow, but we were to find a rhythm of finding our teammates feet,” Badger head soccer coach Ross Fowler said. “Good things happen when we’re able to able to do that.”

Seniors Myah Conrad, Kate Hoover, Michelle Merino Sanchez and goalkeeper Jaiden Lauer were honored during halftime for senior night festivities. Though Badger only has four seniors on a team of 22 players, Fowler could not have asked for a better group.

“You couldn’t ask for four better members of a team,” he said. They had a year interrupted when they were sophomores, but their dedication and leadership has been outstanding. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Badger sophomore Araceli Romero-Molina set off a streak of goals for her team in the 16th minute, getting the first one in the back of the net. Sophomore Gigi Wilson followed that up with a goal in the 17th minute and another in the 18th minute to take a 3-0.

That 3-0 lead remained until the 58th minute of the second half when Wilson once again found the back of the net for her third goal of the match. Wilson assisted on the final goal of the match in the 73rd minute when Michelle Sanchez Merino got another one past the Madison La Follette goalkeeper.

Badger had 19 shots, 10 of those shots were on goal. Madison La Follette had zero.

“It was good,” Fowler said. “We finished a lot of our opportunities tonight. We have sort of struggled all year to put the ball in the back of the net and tonight we were able to do that.”

Badger finishes the regular season with an overall record of 7-10-1. They will take on Madison West (11-3) on Tuesday, May 31, in the regional tournament. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Madison College.

