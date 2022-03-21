Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer looks to rebound off “down” season

The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team went 3-10-1 last season on the pitch. This comes after not playing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a 13-5 record in 2019.

“You could tell this past season that the experience really wasn’t there coming off 2020 when we didn’t play,” Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer coach Rene Perez said. “But toward the end of the season I thought we improved a lot more.”

Perez is a Big Foot High School alum and played soccer all four years as a student. He took an assistant coaching position on the boys soccer team in 2011 and became the girls soccer head coach in 2017.

“I pretty much grew up playing the game of soccer ever since I can remember,” he said.

Even though the overall record may have told a different story for the ChiefDogs last year, Perez saw a lot of improvement in his team toward the end of the season and improvement that he hopes will carry into this year.

“We did better near the end connecting on passes and there was improvement throughout the season, especially in the midfield,” he said. “We had a tough loss in regionals to Delavan-Darien (3-1) in the WIAA Regionals last year, but we’re all really looking forward to this upcoming season.”

The ChiefDogs return the majority of their team from a season ago with only having to replace seniors Sariah Tracy, Emma Watters and Chelsea Holt, two of which were starters.

Seniors Madison West, Annie Sanchez and Kaitlyn Colquhoun return to the midfield. Fellow senior Ellyn Blakeman and Lindsey McIntyre will be back on defense.

“We just want to improve and build off of what we did last season,” Perez said. “Especially in conference (Rock Valley), we’re always trying to win. Trying to finish in the top three is always my goal, conference is always our goal.”

The first game for the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls’ soccer team is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, against Lake Mills. Their first home game will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, against Catholic Central (Burlington).

