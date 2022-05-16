Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer defeats Clinton/Turner in dominant fashion to open Rock Valley Conference Tournament

The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team spent the majority of the 80-minute match against Clinton/Turner in the offensive zone and it paid off in a big way with a 9-0 shutout over the Cougars to open the Rock Valley Conference Tournament with their largest victory of the season.

“We kept shooting and we got our goals in because of that,” BFWB girls soccer coach Rene Perez said. “A lot of the goals came off assists, which made me happy. I am just trying to get playing time for the players and get that team morale going in a positive direction. It worked out pretty well today.”

The ChiefDogs’ were shooting from left and right all throughout the game. That started early and often for them with the first goal coming off a rebound shot off by senior Madison West in the seventh minute. Sophomore Aubrie Hanna had the assist after her shot was blocked by the Clinton/Turner goalkeeper.

BFWB senior Annie Sanchez scored the next two goals for the ChiefDogs, one coming in the 13th minute and the second for her and third and final goal of the first half coming in the 32nd minute.

The offensive onslaught only continued in the second half for Big Foot/Williams Bay. Just seven minutes into the second half, West scored her second goal followed by Sanchez’s third goal for a hat trick in the 55th minute.

BFWB junior Hannah Obligato scored in the 60th minute and freshman Bianca Mondragon scored one minute later to put them up 7-0.

West captured her hat trick in the 74th minute. Sanchez put the final tally on the scoreboard with her fourth goal in the 76th minute to seal their fourth win of the season.

“We needed that to boost our morale a little bit going forward in the WIAA playoffs,” Perez said. “We got one more conference game between the winner of Jefferson or Whitewater on Thursday and will go from there.”

