Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer ends season with loss in regionals to Delavan-Darien

The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls team’s season came to an end on Thursday night, June 2, in a 9-0 loss to Delavan-Darien in the of the WIAA girls soccer regional opener.

BFWB finished the season with an overall record of 5-8-3.

“Our defense struggled a little bit,” Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer coach Rene Perez said. “That happened against Edgerton in the middle of the season and you could just tell it was off. We were down 3-0, we had a chance to put two away in front of the goal to get back in it, but that is part of the game. A lot of it is mental. If you don’t score, they will storm back at you.”

Delavan-Darien senior Kennedy Ginner scored the first goal for the Comets in the fifth minute off an assist from junior Amelia Gonzalez. One minute later, junior Rose Jaime scored her first of four goals on the night to quickly take a 2-0 advantage.

Jaime scored the next two goals for team midway through the second half. Sophomore Yaricel Aranda scored the fifth and final goal of the half in the 38th minute,

It was much of the same for the Comets in the second half as five minutes into the half, Jaime scored another goal on a header coming off a corner kick. They added three more to their tally in the final 30 in the final 37 minutes of the game to seal the shutout the victory.

Despite the loss and the season ending, Perez is proud of the improvement from the team this year that won three games a season ago.

“I’m happy with the improvement on the season from our younger players,” he said. “They got a lot of experience. I know it was a tough loss, but we kept it positive. I’m looking forward to next year.”

Other soccer scores:

Tuesday, May 31:

Madison West 4, Badger 0. The Badgers finished the season with an overall record of 7-11-1.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.