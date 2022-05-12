Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer falls in close contest to Delavan-Darien

A late goal by the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer team wasn’t enough to overcome the two-goal deficit, losing to Delavan-Darien 2-1 on Thursday night, May 12, at Delavan-Darien High School.

“The heat kind of got to us and we were low on numbers with substitutes,” Big Foot/Williams Bay girls soccer coach Rene Perez said. “But I thought we played really well in the second half and I feel like we could have got a couple more goals, but that’s why we play, to get better and improve.”

At the start of game time, it was 91 degrees, which led to both coaches agreeing to have a running clock throughout the match.

Both teams played strong defense throughout the game, but Delavan-Darien junior Rose Jaime was able to get the Comets’ on the board first. After initially shooting one over the crossbar, she was able to split the defense in the 17th minute of the first half and get one by BFWB senior goalkeeper Maylani Veneges.

Venegas had some outstanding saves to keep the CheifDogs in the game, including a sensational kick save in the 32nd minute of the first half off the foot of Delavan-Darien sophomore Mayline Renoso.

Veneges continued to make save after save for the majority of the second half until the 66th minute when Delavan-Darien freshman Amber Angeles-Gallegos scored off a rebound to put the Comets up 2-0.

BFWB senior Madison West almost scored in the six minutes’ prior the Comets’ second goal when she had a breakaway, but was stopped by the charging Delavan-Darien senior goalkeeper Maria Shackett.

In the 74th minute, with not much time remaining in the contest, the ChiefDogs were finally able to capitalize when senior Kaitlyn Colquhoun scored coming off assists from West and sophomore Adeline Larson.

BFWB’s overall record now moves to 3-7-3 with only a few games remaining left in the spring sports season.

“Looking forward, I think we could do something here in the next few games and then go into the playoffs,” Perez said. “I believe we can make a good run with the leadership and the seniors we have going out there. I’m pretty proud of this team.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.