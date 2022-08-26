Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer gets the shutout over St. Pius XI Catholic, Badger shuts out Janesville Craig

An early goal and strong defense throughout the 80-minute contest by the Big Foot /Williams Bay boys soccer team led the way the way to a 1-0 shutout victory over St. Pius XI Catholic to open the season on Thursday, Aug. 25

“I’m really happy with the win,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head coach Keith Blakeman said.

BF/WB junior forward Hudson Torrez and junior midfielder Joey DeLeon went on an odd-man rush in the 5th minute. Torrez took the first shot that was saved by the St. Pius goalkeeper, but DeLeon was right there to get the rebound and find the back of the net to take an early 1-0 lead.

The ChiefDogs could only briefly celebrate the early lead because DeLeon went down with an injury immediately following the goal. He was carried off the field on a cart and taken for X-rays. Blakeman was unable to provide any updates, but it is believed to be an ankle injury.

The game remained 1-0 throughout the rest of the first half with both teams playing tight defense and not allowing many shots on goal.

Early in the second half, BF/WB sophomore midfielder Yeison Santos was fouled in the box and was awarded a penalty kick that was saved be St. Pius senior goalkeeper Ben Doherty.

St. Pius XI Catholic had quite a few chances in the half, but the ChiefDogs’ defense kept level heads and maintained their composure, especially freshman goalkeeper Ben Grant. Grant made some incredible saves in the match, including back-to-back saves, one of which was a diving stop, in the 59th and 60th minute coming off corner kicks.

“I just wanted us to stay in the game,” Blakeman said. “For us to be able to get a win I think is great. I thought we played extremely well as a team.”

St. Pius XI Catholic plays out of the Woodland Conference. They went 14-7-4 in 2021 and 9-3-1 in conference, but with this loss fall to 1-2.

Big Foot/Williams Bay will go on the road Saturday, Aug. 27 to play in a quadrangular at Racine Case.

Other scores from Thursday, Aug. 25

Badger 1, Janesville Craig 0.

Senior forward Ashton Turner got the goal for the Badgers in the 52nd minute off an assist by junior midfielder Imanol Valadez. Badger (2-1). The Badgers had 15 shots in the game with six on goal. Junior goalkeeper Sam Polyock had four saves.

Badger will travel to Waukesha West on Saturday, Aug. 27 and take on the Wolverines in a non-conference matchup.