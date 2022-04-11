Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer match ends in 2-2 tie against Heritage Christian

A late goal from around 25-yards out by Big Foot/Williams Bay junior defender/midfielder Hannah Abram in the 78th minute reached the back of the net to tie it and ultimately end the game in a 2-2 tie against Heritage Christian on Monday night, April 11, at Big Foot High School.

BFWB record now moves to 1-0-2. They opened the season with a 1-1 tie against Lake Mills on April 4 followed by a 4-0 shutout victory over Jefferson on April 7.

“We just kept battling and kept our heads up into it,” Big Foot/Williams Bay girls head soccer coach Rene Perez said. “This was our third game of 17 and we just got to keep improving.”

BFWB senior Madison West, who scored two goals in their most recent win against Jefferson and leads the team, had a corner kick in the 22nd minute that found freshman defender/midfielder Mollie Anderson in the front of the net for a goal and a 1-0 lead around halfway through the first half.

With just seconds remaining in the first half, Heritage Christian senior forward/midfielder Brooke Bluhm was able to tie things up at 1-1 with a goal past senior goalkeeper Maylani Venagas.

The Bluhm’s weren’t done for Heritage Christian in the second half. This time, though, it was her sister Morgan Bluhm, a sophomore, who trickled one by the charging Venasgas and into the back of the net to give them a 2-1 advantage in the 68th minute.

The final 12 minutes of the game were predominantly controlled by BFWB and the Chief Dogs were finally able to capitalize on a long range shot by Abram that sailed over the outstretched arms of Heritage Christian’s goalkeeper Amanda Pike and into the back of the net to end the game in a tie, BFWB’s second tie game finish in three games.

“I thought we started slow in the first and second half,” Perez said. “We can’t have those slow starts, but I understand that’s going to happen. I tell the girls you just got to shoot the ball and good things can happen.”

BFWB will take on East Troy on Thursday, April 14, at Big Foot High School. It will be the first Rock Valley Conference game for both teams. The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.

“We just got to build off of this and go into the conference game on Thursday against East Troy,” Perez said. “We want to get those three points.”

