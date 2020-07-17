Opinion: You think professional sports are coming back? I have my doubts

Some of the stars of the NBA — Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan, to name a couple — have criticized both the league’s plan for resuming play and its execution of that plan.

The Big Ten has already cut its college football season down to only conference games, while the Ivy League has canceled its season entirely.

Believe me, there are few things I want more right now than to go home after a long day and flip on a game the way I always used to. But I just cannot see it happening at this point.

We have to make it about two more weeks until the first baseball games. One week longer for basketball games to start. And the NHL still hasn’t even set a date for when and where its first games will be held.

Meanwhile, new coronavirus cases are rising in nearly every state in the country. In Florida, the site of the NBA’s isolated bubble, there is a new record of cases set just about every day. To think that a few athletes, coaches and front office personnel won’t catch the coronavirus in those ensuing weeks is extremely optimistic.