Opinion: You think professional sports are coming back? I have my doubts

After what feels like the longest three months in history, professional sports started to slowly make its return during the past few weeks.
First was baseball, as teams across the major leagues started practicing on June 23 and 24. The NBA began its so-called bubble at Walt Disney World on July 7. Last but not least, the NHL’s teams kicked off training camps on July 10.
As I started reading roster breakdowns and seeing highlight clips from scrimmages, I felt a level of happiness and appreciation that I had not felt in a long time of just how much sports means to me. I guess absence really does make the heart grow fonder.
However, no matter how many times I tell myself that sports is finally back, I cannot silence the nagging voice in the back of my head that’s telling me it’s all going to come crashing down sooner or later.
It did not take much for all of the professional and college sports leagues to shut everything down in mid-March. One player in one league tested positive for COVID-19, and within a few days, sports disappeared like a magician in a cloud of smoke.
In the few weeks since activities have resumed, there have already been signs of just how precarious the foundation is.
Multiple MLB teams have canceled practices because of delayed coronavirus testing results.
Some of the stars of the NBA — Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan, to name a couple — have criticized both the league’s plan for resuming play and its execution of that plan.
The Big Ten has already cut its college football season down to only conference games, while the Ivy League has canceled its season entirely.
Believe me, there are few things I want more right now than to go home after a long day and flip on a game the way I always used to. But I just cannot see it happening at this point.
We have to make it about two more weeks until the first baseball games. One week longer for basketball games to start. And the NHL still hasn’t even set a date for when and where its first games will be held.
Meanwhile, new coronavirus cases are rising in nearly every state in the country. In Florida, the site of the NBA’s isolated bubble, there is a new record of cases set just about every day. To think that a few athletes, coaches and front office personnel won’t catch the coronavirus in those ensuing weeks is extremely optimistic.
Let’s say that all three leagues are diligent, and nobody catches the virus before the opening games; they will still have to make it through multiple months of a season without anyone coming down with the disease, which is even more of a pipe dream.
Perhaps they will not be as cautious as in March, and they will not cease all activity at the sign of the first confirmed case. Is it even worth playing games if star players are forced to sit out because they’ve come down with COVID?
As a fan, I would not be at all interested in watching a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks, for example, if LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo were all stuck in their hotel rooms. Any championship that is won under those circumstances would feel cheap to me, worthy of an asterisk like the Houston Astros and their 2017 cheating-tainted trophy.
To reiterate, I truly want sports to resume. It’s been bizarre to be without it for this long. And I am even more excited than I thought I would be, now that it’s back. I just don’t see how it’s realistic at this point in time for professional leagues to resume.
Although, despite any misgivings myself or others may have, for now, the show goes on.
