With Lake Geneva smack dab in the middle of Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers territory, there are probably very few St. Louis Cardinals fans in the area, if any.
Personally, I don’t really like them, either. They smoked my Detroit Tigers in the 2006 World Series, and their fan base’s self-proclaimed “best fans in baseball” mantle feels pompous.
Even with all those reasons to not like the Cardinals, I have to give them credit for the way they handled the return of Albert Pujols on June 21.
Pujols and the Los Angeles Angels played a three-game series in St. Louis that marked the first time the former Cardinals first baseman played in the Gateway City since leaving in free agency in 2011.
Cardinals fans had all the reason in the world to loudly boo Pujols for abandoning their team just after winning a World Series, and most cities would have done just that. Boston, Philly and New York would’ve probably done worse than just booing.
But instead, fans in St. Louis loaded the ballpark and cheered loudly when he came to the plate, and even louder when Pujols hit a home run in the June 22 game, even though he was playing for the opposition.
Prior to this, 2019 had been a bad year for fan interactions with athletes. We had a Utah Jazz fan yelling racist remarks at Russell Westbrook. We had the Toronto Raptors fans cheering an injury to Kevin Durant. And we have seen multiple people injured by foul balls in baseball.
So, with all the negativity that has filled stadiums, I think it’s only right to champion the good behavior, too.
Maybe because it’s been eight years, Cardinals fans are past their anger. Maybe there was never anger in the first place. Maybe the glow of the Stanley Cup championship by the Blues earlier this month spilled over into Busch Stadium.
Whatever the case may be, St. Louis fans handled with respect the return of a star player who spurned them, and I think all fans of any team should take note, because you never know when you might be forced to watch your favorite athlete wearing a different colored shirt.