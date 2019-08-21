The high school football season kicks off this week, with Badger’s road contest against Greendale on Aug. 22 getting things started for area teams, and Big Foot and Williams Bay following on Friday and Saturday respectively.
With all teams sitting at a 0-0 record, it is a clean slate of possibilities for the first game of the season. So it is time to break down the matchups for all three schools.
Badger
The Badgers face off against a familiar foe in Week One when they play the Greendale Panthers at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22. Badger and the Panthers have played in the first game of the year each of the past two seasons — in Greendale in 2017 and in Lake Geneva last year — with both games played on Thursday evening like this year.
So far in the series, both teams are even at 1-1. Badger won the 2017 game 31-30, while Greendale won in 2018 by a score of 28-7.
Last year’s Panthers had a very successful year, going 10-2, with their only two losses of the season coming to Woodland Conference rival New Berlin Eisenhower.
While Greendale got the better of the Badgers last year, and had a better record than the Badgers’ 4-6 mark, this year’s squad will have a very different look.
Greendale’s starting quarterback, as well as all five players who had more than 20 rushes or 20 receptions have since graduated. In other words, the Panthers will rely on an offense made up entirely of players with next-to-no varsity experience.
Meanwhile, the Badgers will return a handful of running backs with experience, last year’s quarterback, Grant DuMez, now a senior, and an experienced defensive line that features a pair of three-year starters.
A greater level of experience does not guarantee a win, but it puts Badger in a good position to start the season strong.
Big Foot
After construction delays postponed the unveiling of Big Foot’s new turf field, the Chiefs will kick their season off with a game against Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Delavan-Darien High School.
The Eagles had an up-and-down season in 2018, going 6-4 with a middle-of-the-pack finish in the Rock Valley Conference and a first-round playoff exit against eventual Division 3 state champion Catholic Memorial. Big Foot’s record was not as impressive a year ago, as the team finished 3-6, just outside of playoff eligibility.
When Big Foot and Jefferson faced off in Week One a year ago, the Eagles had a strong showing in a 57-25 victory. However, the Chiefs trailed only 19-17 at halftime before the wheels came off in the second half.
Much of Jefferson’s squad from last year is gone, as a trio of All-Conference players in running back Nolan Klawitter, receiver Ben Sukow and quarterback Ryan Brost all graduated. The team also lost six of its top eight in tackles, and the team leader in interceptions.
The Chiefs, on the other hand, will return starting senior running back Cole Vance, and a pair of receivers in seniors Owen Martin and Jack Gillingham, which gives them a boost in continuity from a season ago. While replacing quarterback Logan Eischeid will be a tall order, with a strong surrounding cast, it will ease Big Foot’s new starter into the role in Week One.
Add onto that the fact that the Chiefs bring back three All-Conference defensive players from a year ago, and Big Foot has a solid nucleus to carry the load early in the season for what looks to be an otherwise young team.
Williams Bay
After three years without a varsity football team, Williams Bay’s eight-man varsity squad will kick off a new era of Bulldog football on Aug. 24 with a 5 p.m. home kickoff.
However, the first game will come against some slouch; the Bay will face the New London Tigers, a team from Iowa that won the Iowa state title for the eight-man football division in 2018.
New London will greatly miss Isaac McSorely, their do-it-all star who passed for 726 yards and rushed for 621 more, all while leading the team in interceptions as well.
Despite the loss of their best player and a handful of other key contributors, the Tigers will still bring back the majority of their roster, with only nine out of 42 athletes graduating from a year ago.
For Williams Bay, the matchup against a top-tier team will serve as a trial by fire. While only one player graduated from their team last year, the jump from junior varsity to varsity will be a tough transition.
If the Bulldogs can at least hang tough in the contest, it will be a good sign for the rest of the season. And if they pull off the victory, it will establish them as a team to watch out for in this year’s eight-man football rankings.