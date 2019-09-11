With construction delays at Big Foot, the team’s soccer fields were not ready for the Big Foot/Williams Bay co-op to host its annual men’s soccer tournament. So Badger, a yearly competitor, stepped in to host the Sept. 7 event.
Out of the eight teams in attendance, the Badgers placed fifth, while the ChiefDogs took seventh.
For BFWB, the tournament started off with a 1-0 loss to Waterford, but the ChiefDogs bounced back with a pair of draws in its final two games — 1-1 against Janesville Craig and 2-2 against Richland Center.
The Badgers also lost their first game of the tournament, playing Westosha Central to a 2-2 draw, but losing 5-4 in penalty kicks.
Westosha got off to a hot start, as Emmitt Marckese scored in the 19th minute and Nolan Broni scored in the 31st to go ahead 2-0. The Badgers clawed back with a 33rd-minute goal by Zachary Anderson, which was assisted by Marco Alberts, and with a 35th-minute unassisted score by Omar Diaz.
Badger picked up 1-0 wins in its other two matches of the tournament, though, to win the consolation bracket.
First up was a victory over Richland Center in which the deciding goal came in the eighth minute of the game. Blake Siczkowycz scored, with Henry Blay picking up an assist on the play.
In the consolation finals, the Badgers topped Janesville Craig. The lone goal came in the 19th minute as Victor Romero scored with Blay again picking up the assist.
Badger
Outside of the tournament matches, Badger also played a Sept. 3 game on the road against Beloit Memorial, and the hometown Purple Knights edged out a 2-1 win.
Beloit got on the board first in the 16th minute when Bernardo Plascencia scored off an assist by Gustavo Salazar.
Salazar picked up a goal of his own in the 56th minute with an unassisted strike to go ahead 2-0.
With just two minutes left in the game, Badger scored when Anderson scored, with Diaz earning an assist.
Big Foot/Williams BayIn non-tournament action, the ChiefDogs picked up a 3-1 victory Sept. 5 over St. Anthony.
BFWB scored a pair of goals in the first half, and the two-point lead stood until the final, as each team picked up a goal in the second half.