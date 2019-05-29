All three golf teams took part in regional meets May 21 and 22, and a number of golfers will be moving on to the sectional round.
Badger
Badger was the host for its May 21 regional competition at Hawks View, and the Badgers did well as a team, taking second place to advance to the regional round.
With perennial powerhouse Mukwonago in first place with a score of 331, Badger’s 337 was a close second, well ahead of Janesville Parker’s 352 in third.
Individually, the Badgers were scattered across the top of the leader board.
Senior Blake Wisdom led the way, shooting an 80 to tie for third overall with Mukwonago senior Mason Schulz.
Next up was junior Carter Parent, who shot an 84 to tie for fifth place with junior Zach Milner of Janesville Parker.
Senior Ben Rademaker also cracked the top 10, shooting an 86 for a 10th-place finish. Sophomore Luke Abram was not far behind, with an 87 in a three-way tie for 11th.
While his fifth-best Badger score did not count towards the team tally, freshman T.J. Walton also did well, with an 89 in 16th place, better than the first or second golfer on some of the other teams at the regional.
Williams Bay
Williams Bay also played a regional tournament at Hawks View, though the Bulldogs hit the links on May 22. Just like the Badgers, Williams Bay advanced to the sectional round.
The Bay shot a 344 to win its regional tournament — 15 strokes better than second-place Living Word Lutheran.
Senior Thomas Korsholm convincingly outplayed the rest of the field, shooting a 71 to take first place. Freshman Trey Oswald of Parkview was second overall with an 81, 10 strokes behind Korsholm.
Senior Jack Barton was the second best scorer for the Bulldogs, shooting an 85 to take seventh place.
Sophomore Kory Wilson came close to cracking the top 10, finishing 12th with a 90. Sophomore Abel Turner rounded out the Bay scorers with a 98 to tie for 21st in the middle of the 43-player field.
Big Foot
The Chiefs’ regional match was May 21 at Grand Geneva, and with only two players, Big Foot was not able to card a team score in the event.
Both of the team’s individual players came very close but just short of advancing to the sectional round.
Junior Isabelle Chisamore shot a 101 to finish in 18th place. Brodhead senior Derrick Oborn, with a 100 in 17th place, was the final individual sectional qualifier, meaning Chisamore was just one shot off from advancing.
Senior Jake Trosclair was not far behind Chisamore, shooting a 105 to tie for 20th place.