The Badger baseball team had a decent season last year, going 9-11 overall and 7-6 in Southern Lakes Conference play to finish in the middle of the pack.
Part of that success was due to a sizeable senior class in which many of the players had put in two to three years of varsity time. With those 12 seniors now gone, the Badgers will look very different this year.
Not only will the team have new faces on the field, but in the dugout as well, with new head coach Beau Roddy taking the reins.
Most of last year’s team is gone, but Roddy won’t be without returners.
Perhaps the most important returning player is junior Addison Hochevar. As a sophomore, Hochevar was the team’s best pitcher, notching a team-low 1.75 ERA despite pitching a team-high 48 innings. The effort earned him a spot as an All-Southern Lakes honorable mention player.
For as senior-heavy as last year’s team was, this season’s squad will also feature a plethora of senior talent, with seven seniors on the roster.
The Badgers will have a tough road to travel in the regular season no matter how talented their team is. The Southern Lakes Conference features some of the state’s top teams every year, and this season is no different.
Headlining the list is Burlington, which is ranked third in a preseason poll of Wisconsin coaches. Wilmot also made the cut, coming in at 17, and Union Grove, who knocked Badger out of the playoffs last year, can’t be overlooked, either.
With so many regular starters gone from last year’s squad, and a full slate of games in one of the toughest conferences in the state, the Badgers will have plenty of obstacles in their path this season.
But with their top pitcher back, and some solid seniors back as well, the Badgers should be up to the challenge.