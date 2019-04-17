With inclement weather predicted for April 11, the Badger and Burlington baseball teams decided to play a doubleheader on April 9 instead. The Demons got the better of Badger in both games, winning 17-3 and 5-1.
In the first game, Burlington did most of its damage in the final two innings, scoring six runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth en route to the five-inning victory.
Badger also scored all three of its runs in the final frame.
Senior Eli Syverson started it off with an RBI double that scored senior Matthew Smid. Junior Josh Stritesky then got on base with a walk.
Syverson scored off an RBI single by senior Christian Schulz, and senior Nathaniel Elgin picked up his second hit of the game when he drove in Stritesky for the Badgers' final run of the game.
In game two, Badger got on the board first when Syverson knocked in senior Brant Stahulak in the first inning to go up 1-0.
The lead did not last long, though, as Burlington scored in the bottom of the first to tie, and then the bottom of the second to take the lead 2-1. From there, the Demons never looked back, scoring one run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Badger was not able to win either game, but they were up against a major opponent. In an April 15 poll by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, Burlington was ranked eighth in Division 1.