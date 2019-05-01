The Badger baseball team faced a loaded slate this past week, playing four days in a row against a gauntlet of tough teams.
When the Badgers traveled to Wilmot on April 23, they came out on the wrong side of a dominant performance.
Panthers senior pitcher Tanner Peterson threw a no-hitter to lead Wilmot to a 13-0 five-inning victory over the Badgers.
Badger then hosted the ninth-best team in Division 1 a day later when Kenosha Indian Trail came to town, and the Badgers fared better against the state title contender, narrowly losing 4-3.
Trailing by two heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Badgers were able to pick up a run when junior Addison Hochevar scored on a ground-out by senior Nathaniel Elgin. However, the team was not able to scratch across another run to send it to extra innings.
Freshman Tyler Deleskiewicz pitched well for the Badgers, throwing six innings, only allowing two earned runs and two walks while striking out six.
On April 25, Badger faced off against Wilmot again, this time in Lake Geneva, and the game was much closer. That said, the visiting Panthers still picked up a 10-6 win.
Both teams were even for the first five innings, playing to a 6-6 tie. However, three runs in the top of the sixth gave Wilmot a lead they would not relinquish.
In the loss, the Badger offense had a solid game, picking up eight hits and three walks en route to six runs scored. Senior Joe Gottinger led the way with two RBIs, while Deleskiewicz and seniors Christian Schulz and Brant Stahulak picked up an RBI apiece.
The final game of the four-day stretch was a road trip April 26 to Kenosha to face Kenosha Tremper. The hometown Trojans were able to win the game 14-6.
Tremper scored early and often, with three runs in the first inning and three more in the second, as well as four in the third to set themselves up with a 10-4 lead early on.
Badger’s best inning came in the top of the second, when three batters scored, thanks to a trio of bases loaded walks and hit batsmen.
After that four-game stretch, the Badgers found themselves on a four-game losing streak, also having lost eight of their past nine games.
So when Milton came to Lake Geneva on April 29, the Badgers were hungry for a win. That urgency paid off, and Badger picked up an 11-4 victory on home turf.
That win did not seem like it would be in the cards early on, as Milton scored a run in the top of the first inning off a couple of errors due to the misty, wet conditions.
The Badgers shook off the rough top of the first inning in quick fashion, though, batting around in the bottom of the frame to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Stahulak picked up the rare achievement of getting two hits in the same inning, hitting a pair of singles and scoring a run.
Taking the lead in the first inning, especially by such a wide margin, was exactly the kickstart the scuffling Badgers needed.
“I think scoring first is huge. With young baseball players, it gives you momentum. Especially a team that’s hit a little losing streak, it can open their eyes,” co-head coach Beau Roddy said.
Neither team scored in the next two innings, but Milton cut the score closer in the top of the fourth, scoring three runs to trim it to a 6-4 game.
Badger was able to get a bit more breathing room in the bottom of the frame when Deleskiewicz scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-4.
The Badgers furthered that lead in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run inning. Elgin kicked things off with a deep lead-off homerun to right field, then five walks or hit batsmen in the remainder of the inning did the rest of the damage to put Badger ahead 10-4.
Another run in the sixth brought the final tally to 11-4.
Because of the wet conditions, Badger’s defense had six errors in the game, meaning that none of Milton’s four runs counted as earned runs against the Badger pitchers. By that same token, the Badger arms only allowed one Milton hit, but the 14 walks they allowed gave the Redbirds a chance to score some runs.
“We love that we’re getting the swings and misses and ground balls. Now we’ve got to limit the errors and the walks, and then we’ll be fine,” co-head coach Michael Ploch said.
While it was not a perfect defensive game, the Badger offense had a solid game, tying a season high with 11 runs scored. With the team hitting better than they have all year, it puts them in good shape moving forward.
“We’ve just got to get the pitching back on track and not give up walks. The bats are alive, as long as we can keep that going, we’ll get on a roll here,” Ploch said.