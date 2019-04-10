Badger's baseball team kicked off Southern Lakes Conference play on April 2 with a high-scoring 30-11 road loss to Westosha Central.
While it was a tough day for Badger's five pitchers, the team had a nice day at the plate.
Leading that offensive charge was junior Kegan Norgard, who hit a pair of doubles and drove in two RBIs. Junior Addison Hochevar also drove in two RBIs in the contest.
The next day the two teams were back at it, this time in Lake Geneva. While it wasn't as strong an offensive performance for the Falcons, they still topped the Badgers 8-0.
Senior pitcher Nathan Kramer started off strong for the Badgers, pitching four shutout innings to start the game. But he stumbled and allowed a three-run fifth inning.
The Badgers only picked up one hit in the game, with senior Nathaniel Elgin breaking up the no-hit bid.
Catholic Central
The Badgers fared better on April 5, beating Burlington Catholic Central 6-2 on the road.
Senior pitcher Joe Gottinger had a solid day on the mound, pitching five scoreless innings for the Badgers while striking out five, allowing only two hits and one walk.
Offensively, Hochevar and senior Eli Syverson each had two hits and an RBI. Freshman Tyler Deleskiewicz, junior Josh Stritesky and Gottinger each had one RBI as well.
Woodstock North
On April 6, the Badgers played host to Woodstock North, who made the trip up from Illinois and beat the hometown Badgers 6-4.
After two scoreless innings for both teams, Woodstock scored three runs in the top of the third inning to grab the lead. The Badgers responded in the bottom of the third when Syverson drove in Hochevar with an RBI double, and senior Christian Schultz drove in Syverson with an RBI single to make it 3-2.
Woodstock North added two more runs in the fourth to lengthen their lead, and Badger once again responded with a run of its own, thanks to a triple by Syverson that scored junior Greg Miller.
The Badgers kept chipping away at the lead, as Schultz scored on a single by junior Frank Gentile to make it a 5-4 game.
Woodstock was able to give itself some breathing room with one more run to close out the game at 6-4.