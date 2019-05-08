With rain coming down on Tuesday and Thursday, the Badger baseball team shifted its schedule and instead played a Friday doubleheader May 3 against Delavan-Darien in Lake Geneva.
The Badgers protected their home turf, picking up wins 11-0 and 2-0.
Despite the high score in the first game, it took a while for the Badger offense to heat up. Their only run in the first four innings came in the second when senior Christian Schulz singled home senior Eli Syverson.
The floodgates opened in the fifth inning, though, as the Badgers scored six runs to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Freshman Tyler Deleskiewicz hit a double with the bases loaded that scored Syverson and seniors Connor Love and Brant Stahulak.
Deleskiewicz scored off a double himself, hit by Schulz two batters later. Senior Nathaniel Elgin also scored on the play. Schulz scored on a ground-out by senior Joe Gottinger to round out the inning’s scoring.
Badger scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to bring the final score to 11-0.
Deleskiewicz led the way offensively for the Badgers, picking up three hits and four RBIs in the win. Schulz had two hits and three RBIs.
Gottinger pitched a complete-game shutout for the Badgers, striking out three while only allowing one walk and three hits.
The second game of the doubleheader was a less offensive-focused affair.
This time, Badger got on the board early, as Love scored in the bottom of the first inning off a wild pitch to go up 1-0.
It was Love who scored Badger’s second run as well, this one not coming until the sixth inning, when he scored off a Stahulak single.
Junior pitcher Addison Hochevar pitched a gem, striking out 12 while only allowing four hits. He was unable to throw a complete game, hitting the 100-pitch limit after 6 and 2/3 innings. Deleskiewicz came in to get the final out.