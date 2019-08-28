The Badger boys cross-country team was as big as it has ever been last season, with more than 50 runners. With another large team this season, the sport is in a popularity upswing.
With that many runners, and only seven guys on varsity, the competition to earn a spot is intense. On one hand, that level of competition is good because it will allow the Badgers to achieve good things this season.
If it is unchecked, it could be disastrous for the team atmosphere, though. Thankfully, head coach Mike Butscher has made sure that the team will be staying tight-knit while maintaining the focus on improvement.
“The neat thing with this team is we’ve really preached healthy competition. The concept that you’re doing your teammate a benefit by passing them. They need to go with you and shake your hand after and make it a point to push them the next time,” Butscher said.
According to the team’s seniors, Butscher’s preaching has worked.
“Cross-country’s not only a team, it’s also a brotherhood. We have each other’s backs,” senior Sean Foley said.
Last year, the Badgers finished third in the Southern Lakes Conference, just getting edged out of second place by Union Grove, with both being topped by Wilmot. While Wilmot lost a number of seniors to graduation, and the Badgers lost their two best runners from a year ago, the Union Grove Broncos return their three top runners, putting them in the preseason driver’s seat.
However, while the Badgers do not return as many top-of-the-lineup runners as Union Grove, they more than make up for it in their depth. Last season, the Badgers had far and away the best junior varsity program, with a Badger runner finishing in all of the top five places in the SLC JV championship meet, as well as seven of the top 10 spots.
On varsity, the best returning runner is senior Steven Haworth, who was an All-Conference honorable mention as a junior, and Badger’s third highest finisher and 16th place overall at the conference championship meet.