Badger’s cross-country team competed in the Midwest Invitational in Janesville on Sept. 28 for a meet that included a large field of runners.
Boys
Badger’s boys finished smack dab in the middle of the pack as a team, taking 20th out of 40 squads. All five of the team’s qualifying scorers finished in a relatively tight pack, with 29 places and 22 seconds separating first from fifth.
The first runner to cross the finish line for the Badgers was Logan Wade, who placed 90th out of 274 total runners with a time of 17:24.
Next up was a pair of Badgers who finished a second apart. Jon D’Auria placed 101st with a 17:31, while Nolan Cassidy was two spots behind in 103rd with a time of 17:32.
Badger’s final two scorers came in less than half a second apart, as Angel Toribio placed 118th at 17:46.1 and Connor Spiewak ran a 17:46.5 in 119th.
All five of the Badger boys finished in the top half of the field.
Girls
Badger’s girls squad finished 26th in a tough 35-team competition.
The top finisher for either the boys or the girls was Ava Trent, who placed 81st out of the 238-runner field. Trent ran a 20:59 in the meet.
Next up was Lauryn Grothe, who ran a 21:45 to finish in 121st place.
Madison Schoolfield and Kate Murray crossed the finish line in close succession, with Schoolfield coming in at 22:05 in 153rd and Murray at 22:09 in 156th to round out Badger’s five qualifying scores.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs cross-country team hosted a meet at the Duck Pond Recreation Area in Fontana on Sept. 24.
Big Foot/Bay had enough boys out to qualify for a team score, placing 14th out of 15 teams in attendance.
The best finish came from Clayton Holt, who placed 37th out of 190 runners with a time of 20:01.
Next up was a pair who finished a second apart, as Jacob Curtis placed 87th with a time of 21:26 and Daniel Rees placed 88th with a 21:27.
Evan Penniman crossed the finish line next at 21:35 in 92nd.
The ChiefDogs’ final qualifying scorer was Connor Pecht in 124th with a time of 22:45.
BFWB only had three girls in the race, so the team did not have a score. However, as an individual, Samantha Eichmann held her own, leading the team with a 26th-place finish at 23:46, out of 151 total runners.
Viola Larson was next for the team with a 28:03 in 90th, and Maya Torrez rounded out the group with a 30:51 in 120th.