Badger’s boys and girls cross-country teams both traveled Sept. 7 to compete in the Racine Horlick Rebel Invitational at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Both teams finished in the middle of a massive field of teams spanning both sides of the Wisconsin-Illinois border.
Boys
The Badger boys finished seventh overall out of 17 teams, with a score of 222 that was 31 points behind sixth-place Lake Zurich and 26 ahead of eighth-place Hononegah.
Logan Wade was the team’s top finisher, taking 27th place out of 139 runners with a time of 17:38.
Next up was Jon D’Auria, who ran a 17:56 and placed 38th. Nolan Cassidy was the third Badger finisher with a time of 18:05, which was good for 45th place.
Badger closed out the scoring with two runners who finished back-to-back, as Brody Kluge and Demetrius Farmakis took 57th and 58th respectively. Kluge cross the finish line at 18:28, and Farmakis was one second later at 18:29.
Girls
Badger’s girls team took eighth out of 14 teams, with a score of 227, compared to seventh-place Zion-Benton’s 214 and ninth-place Elkhorn’s 258.
Lauryn Grothe ran the fastest time for Badger, with a 21:29 finish that was good for 23rd out of 116 runners.
The next Badger to cross the finish line was Ava Trent, who came in 49th with a time of 22:59. Following close behind was Elly Wall, who ran a 23:07 and took 54th place.
Two more closely bunched Badgers rounded out the team’s score, as Ellie Goff ran a 23:34 in 62nd place and Kate Murray was 64th with a 23:38.