Badger’s cross-country team hosted its only home invitational of the season Aug. 29, and with some of the top teams in the state in attendance, the Badger boys and girls both fared well.
Boys
The Badger boys team finished in third place out of nine teams in attendance.
Part of their success was because of a strong performance by the sophomore class, with four sophomore runners placing in the top seven spots for Badger.
Jon D’Auria led the team with a time of 18:15, and Nolan Cassidy was not far behind in second place with a time of 18:27. There was a bit of a gap before the next sophomore finisher, but Logan Wade came in at 18:45 in fifth place and Brody Kluge was sixth shortly after with a time of 18:55.
As far as older runners go, the top dog for Badger was senior Steven Haworth with a time of 18:32 in third place.
A pair of juniors rounded out the varsity lineup, with Connor Spiewak in fourth with an 18:43 and Seth Linnenman with an 18:58.
It was a tight finish for the Badger runners, with just 43 seconds separating first and seventh, which speaks to the team depth that coach Mike Butscher values.
Girls
The Badger girls placed fourth out of six teams in their race. The team results for the girls are a bit misleading at first glance, though.
Badger’s total time of 1 hour and 56 minutes was just eight total minutes behind first-place Janesville Craig, and 16 minutes ahead of fifth place Whitnall.
Leading the pack for the Badgers was Lauryn Grothe with a time of 22:18. Ava Trent was in second with a time of 22:43.
Madison Schoolfield was the only senior who took one of the top seven spots for the young Badger squad, taking third place on the team with a 22:58 finish.
In fourth for Badger was Elly Wall, who ran a 23:44.
Fifth and sixth place saw a pair of Badgers finish two seconds apart, as Kayla Hirschmann ran a time of 24:53 and Kate Murray came in at 24:55.
Rounding out the pack for Badger was Emilee Booker at 25:04.