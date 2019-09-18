Badger’s cross-country squad took part Sept. 12 in the Southern Lakes Conference relays in Elkhorn, and while solid performances were put forth by the entire team, the highlight was in the freshman and sophomore boys race.
In the race, the Badgers won commandingly as a team, with a score of 27 compared to Elkhorn’s second-place 54. Six Badgers finished in the top 10 out of 84 runners, as Logan Wade, Nolan Cassidy and Jon D’Auria took third, fourth and fifth respectively. Then Brody Kluge, Angel Toribio and Nathaniel Rafe also finished three in a row at seventh, eighth and ninth.
The Badger junior/senior boys finished third out of seven teams, scoring 89 points while Union Grove won with 38. The top Badger runner was Connor Spiewak, who cracked the top 10 with a ninth-place finish.
Seth Linnenman was not far behind, finishing only 12 seconds after Spiewak in 12th place.
Sean Foley and Otto Goebel also finished in the top 25 of the 88-runner field, with Foley in 20th and Goebel in 22nd.
On the girls side, the Badgers placed second in the freshman/sophomores race, with a score of 56 to Waterford’s first-place 28.
The top finisher for the Badgers was Vivian Ford, who cracked the top 10 in seventh, while Kate Murray placed just outside the top 10 in 11th.
With Kayla Hirschmann in 14th, Esther Coltman in 18th and Kylie Kramer in 20th, the Badgers saw three more runners in the top 20 of the 53-runner field.
The Badger junior/senior girls nearly picked up the win by scoring 50 points, just three shy of first-place Waterford’s 47.
Lauren Grothe led the way for the Badger girls, finishing in third place. Ava Trent was two spots behind in sixth, and Madison Schoolfield rounded out the top 10 in 10th place out of 77 runners.
Allie Goff, Emilee Booker and Ashlyn Welch all also made the top 20, with Goff in 14th, and Booker and Welch coming in one second apart at 17th and 18th respectively.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs cross-country co-op traveled to Timber-Lee in East Troy on Sept. 12 for the Ladish Invitational. While the boys and girls did not do too well as a team, with the boys in last and the girls without enough scores to qualify, the runners competed hard individually.
Jacob Curtis was the top runner for the boys, running a 20:15 to take 38th overall. Connor Becht was next up with a 22:40 in 92nd place.
A pair of ChiefDogs finished back-to-back, as Austin Bucholz took 101st at 23:05 and Daniel Rees took 102nd at 23:06.
Rounding out Badger’s score was Enrique Mondragon in 126th with a 24:29.
For the girls, Viola Larson was the top dog, running a 26:46 in 82nd. Next up was Maya Torrez with a 30:48 in 123rd.