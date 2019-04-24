Badger’s golf team hosted its annual Badger Invitational at Geneva National on April 22, and the home team did well, finishing third out of 21 squads in attendance.
Waunakee took first with a score of 310, and Mount Horeb was not far behind with 313. Badger’s 320 had them in third place, 17 strokes ahead of Sheboygan Lutheran’s 337 in fourth place.
The top individual finisher for Badger was senior Blake Wisdom, who shot a 72 to take second place overall. Waunakee’s Joe Guerrera shot a 71 for first place.
Another Badger was in the top 10, as senior Ben Rademaker shot a 76 to take seventh place.
Next for the Badgers was a tie between their final two qualifying scorers, as sophomore Luke Abram and freshman T.J. Walton both shot an 86.
The Big Foot Chiefs were also in attendance at the meet. Without enough golfers for a four-man team score, the team’s individuals still played well.
Senior Jake Trosclair led the way with a 93. Junior Isabelle Chisamore shot a 105 for second on the team, and senior Tim Weiss was not far behind, shooting a 108.