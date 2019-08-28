GREENDALE — Badger’s 2018 football season did not start the way the players and coaches wanted, with four straight losses to put the team in a precarious position.
The 2019 season started off much closer to what the team and fans were looking for. Badger beat Greendale 20-7 on Aug. 22 in the season opener.
With a solid win in the first game, the players and coaches know they are in a better position than they were last year.
“Last year started a little rocky, so to get this started off is a huge momentum builder,” defensive lineman Will Faul said.
After 10 months away from the field, both teams began the game a little sluggish, with neither team scoring in the first quarter.
Greendale came close to scoring, moving the ball down to the four-yard line before the Badger defense stiffened up and kept the Panthers out of the end zone. Greendale settled for a field goal try, but missed the kick.
The Badgers kicked off the scoring with a touchdown halfway through the second quarter. The team was facing fourth-and-seven from the 21-yard line when quarterback Grant DuMez hit junior Zach Lindbloom for the first touchdown of the year. The extra point was no good, and Badger led 6-0.
Typically showcasing a running-focused offense, the Badgers do not pass often. In fact, last season the team only threw a single passing touchdown all year. So DuMez was excited to get a shot at an aerial score in the first game of the season.
“It doesn’t happen a lot, but when it happens, it feels really good,” DuMez said.
That 6-0 score held until halftime, but when play resumed, the Badgers chewed up five and a half minutes on the opening drive before DuMez punched in a seven-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
The Panthers punted on their next drive, and when the Badgers got the ball back, they scored quickly, thanks to a 60-yard touchdown rush by Cole Gabor-Pullen to put Badger ahead 20-0 with 2:39 left in the third quarter.
Gabor-Pullen busted through a couple of Greendale defenders on his long touchdown, which is something he did all night, even on his shorter runs.
“Everybody’s going to look at the long touchdown run and celebrate that. But it’s those two-yard runs that turn into four- and five-yard runs that makes our offense go more than anything else,” head coach Matt Hensler said.
Greendale scored its only touchdown of the game halfway through the fourth quarter on a one-yard run by quarterback Colin Buch.
Other than the one scoring drive and a couple of big passing plays, the Badger defense was able to shut down the Panthers offense for most of the night.
A major part of the defense’s success was due to a strong day by the Badger defensive line. The senior lineman Faul was constantly in the Greendale backfield, either blowing up a run play or forcing the Panthers passers to throw before they were ready.
“I thought our D-line in general played really well, made a lot of plays. But Will stood out a little bit,” Hensler said. “He’s a heck of a football player, and he’s got a big motor.”
Offensively, DuMez went 3-for-5 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown, while adding 65 rushing yards and a rushing score. Gabor-Pullen led the Badgers in rushing with 128 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Lindbloom was the top pass catcher with 29 yards and a touchdown on two catches.
While the Badger players and coaches will be the first to admit that they did not play a perfect ballgame, they will also say that it was nice to get the year started off on the right foot.
“I think we need to build on it; there’s a lot of things to fix. But it’s a good confidence-builder for sure,” DuMez said.
Badger stays on the road Aug. 30 for its second game of the season at Kenosha Bradford.