In 2017, the Badger girls cross-country team made it to the state meet for the first time in 22 years. While the team was not able to repeat that feat last year, missing the state championship experience has only made Badger runners hungrier to get back.
“Every single workout, no matter how hard it may seem, I’m always like, ‘I want to go to state.’ My goal has always been for my team to go to state,” senior runner Madison Schoolfield said. “It’s totally pushed us in our hardest workouts.”
While only one runner remains from the varsity team’s last state meet, Ava Trent, having seen both teams, she likes this year’s group’s chances.
“I was on the last team that went to state, and I think this team can be even better than that,” Trent said.
The girls’ swagger is not misplaced; the Badgers return six of their top 10 runners from a year ago, including Trent, who holds the school record.
The team does lose three of its varsity runners from a season ago, but head coach Stephani Reynolds says that the rest of the team is excited to try to earn their shot at making the varsity lineup.
“The girls are looking to fill those spots, and you can tell in practice already they’re going to do really well,” Reynolds said.
Before the runners make it to state, first they will try to win the Southern Lakes Conference. Last year, the Badgers lost by three points to Waterford, 39-36. With the Wolverines also returning most of their varsity squad, this season should be another hotly contested title chase.
With the Badgers returning four All-Conference runners from a year ago, the junior varsity runners motivated to earn a varsity shot, and girls coming into the program for the first time, the sky’s the limit for the Badger girls cross-country team.
“The biggest thing in our way is ourselves, and if we work together, we can go to the moon and back,” sophomore runner Vivian Ford said.