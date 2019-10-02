Last season, the Badger girls golf team won the Southern Lakes Conference title for the first time in eight years. The team did not need to wait nearly as long for their next win, as they tied with Union Grove as co-conference champs Sept. 24 at the conference tournament.
After Union Grove beat the Badgers 176-179 in a dual meet at the Broncos’ home course on Sept. 4, Badger needed a first-place finish in the conference tournament to win a share of the title. With their backs up against the wall, the Badgers shot a 373 to beat Union Grove’s second-place 380 by seven strokes to earn themselves the shared championship.
Crucial to the Badgers’ victory, as always, was Holly Murphy, who shot an 81 in the 18-hole event to beat the field by five strokes, as Union Grove’s Norah Roberts shot an 86 in second place.
With the victory, Murphy clinched Southern Lakes Conference player-of-the-year honors for the second time in her career. After earning the award as a sophomore, Murphy was just barely edged out as a junior, but saw a return to the top of the Southern Lakes leader board as a senior to cap off her high school career.
Since Badger hosted the championship meet, head coach Phil Huff presented the award to Murphy in a special moment for the team.
“I’m really proud of Holly. I got to give out all the awards and trophies, and I kind of got emotional at the end when we were going through the results and got to announce Holly as the player of the year,” Huff said.
Murphy was not the only player to have a strong day for the Badgers, though, as a particularly impressive performance came from Grace Geils.
Throughout the year, the sophomore Geils has been in a competition for the fifth and final spot on the varsity squad. But strong performances in the past few weeks earned her the position for the conference tournament. Once she was on the course, she capitalized on the opportunity, carding the second-best score for the Badgers and the sixth-best score overall with a 96.
While many teams do not rely on their fifth player to be an all-star, Geils’ strong performance of late has been a major asset for the Badgers.
“She’s been a stabilizing force the last couple of matches and in the conference tournament. We’ve kept her score, we’ve needed her as our fifth player, because other people had rougher days,” Huff said.
Not far behind Geils was Kimmy Chappell, who shot a 97 to take third on the Badgers and seventh overall in the conference. Kristin Walczynski also cracked the top 10 with a 99.
Before the season began, the team had two goals: win a conference championship and make it back to state. Now that the first of those goals is completed, the Badgers have shifted their focus entirely onto the second.
The first step in the postseason journey comes Oct. 2 at the Edgewood Country Club in Big Bend in the regional round. While making a run at state is the ultimate goal, Huff knows the team needs to take it one step at a time in the postseason, and just make sure they advance to sectionals.
“The team is focused on advancing to state, but we can’t do that at regionals. We have to focus on regionals first, and then we’ll worry about that when we get to sectionals,” Huff said.
With eight days between the end of the conference tournament and the regional meet, the Badgers will have time to recuperate from the 18-hole meet, as well as play a practice round at Edgewood.
According to Huff, that practice round is vitally important to the team’s chances of success at the regional meet. Unlike most sports, where the playing field is the same size everywhere, golf courses are radically different from one to the next, and having a level of familiarity with the course goes a long way.
Once they get that under their belts, with the conference title performance still fresh on their mind, the Badgers will be ready to keep the positive momentum rolling.
“The girls are ready,” Huff said. “I feel confident that they’re going to be ready to play their best next week.”