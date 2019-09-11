The Badger girls golf team made the trip Sept. 3 up to the University Ridge golf course in Madison — the site of the annual state tournament — for the Brookfield Central Invitational. With 12 of the state’s top teams in attendance, the Badgers finished in an impressive ninth place, as they got a taste of what they hope is to come at the end of the season.
Badger’s score of 374 was behind future sectional foe Kettle Moraine’s 336, but ahead of Milton’s 380 — a promising sign for the Badgers’ chances at making the state meet.
Individually, Badger’s top scorer was Holly Murphy, who shot a 79 to finish in eighth place overall. Sarah Balding and Sami Krutz, both of Brookfield Central, tied for first with a 74.
Next up for the Badgers was Annie Murphy, who shot a 92, followed closely by Kimmy Chappell, who shot a 93.
Rounding out the Badgers’ participants was Kristin Walczynski and Sarah Teske, both of whom shot a 110.
The next day, the Badgers traveled to Ives Grove in Yorkville for a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet against Union Grove. The Broncos edged past the Badgers in a hotly contested 176-179 match.
Holly Murphy carded the best score of the day, shooting a 37. Union Grove’s best scorer was Veronica Pardo, with a 39.
Annie Murphy was second for the Badgers, shooting a 42. Next up was Walczynski with a 49, and Teske rounded out the scoring with a 51.