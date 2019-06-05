For the fifth straight year, Badger’s boys golf team will be headed up to Madison to compete in the state tournament.
On May 28, the Badgers traveled to the Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend for their sectional meet. After finishing six shots behind Mukwonago to take second in the regional round, the Badgers shot better at sectionals, taking first place with a 301, two strokes better than Mukwonago and Sun Prairie’s second-place tie at 303.
After winning their sectional meet three seasons in a row from 2015 to 2017, the Badgers took second place a year ago. But they got back to their winning ways this season for their fourth sectional crown in five years.
The Badgers did not only do well as a team, though, with some individual standouts.
Senior Blake Wisdom shot a 71 to take first place overall at the meet — one stroke ahead of Mukwonago senior Mason Schulz’s second-place 72.
Another Badger cracked the top 10, with sophomore Luke Abram shooting a 75 to finish in a four-way tie for fifth place.
Next up was senior Ben Rademaker, who shot a 77 in a four-way tie at 13th. Rounding out the Badgers’ team score was freshman T.J. Walton, who carded a 78 in a five-way tie for 17th.
When the Badgers hit the links at Madison’s University Ridge golf course, they will be aiming to improve on their finish from a year ago when they took 12th place out of 16 teams. Their best placement during the five-year stretch came in 2015 when they took fourth.
Individually, Wisdom will also be looking to improve on last year, when he took an impressive seventh in the state overall.
The Badgers were not the only team in action on May 28, as the Williams Bay golf team competed at Lawsonia in Green Lake in a sectional meet of their own.
As a team, the Bulldogs finished in a tie for seventh, below the top-two cutoff to head to state as a team.
The Bay will be represented in Madison, though, thanks to senior Thomas Korsholm, who qualified as an individual.
Korsholm shot a 79 to tie for fourth place and punch his ticket to the state meet. With the qualification, he becomes the first Bulldog to compete in the state golf tournament since Grant Germano tied for eighth in the state as a senior in 2017.