Badger’s golf team got this year’s Southern Lakes Conference season off to a good start by winning the first conference major of the year at Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford.
The Badgers shot a 337 as a team, 12 strokes better than second-place Union Grove.
Senior Blake Wisdom led the way for the team, shooting a 72 to take first place in the meet, seven strokes better than Union Grove’s Nate Koch.
Fellow senior Ben Rademaker and sophomore Luke Abram were next up for Badger, tied with 88 apiece, taking seventh and eighth respectively.
Not far behind the pair was junior Carter Parent, who shot an 89 to finish 10th, putting Badger’s four qualifying scorers all in the top 10.