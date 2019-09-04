The Badger girls golf team kicked off the Southern Lakes Conference season with a pair of meets just two days apart.
Wilmot
First up was an Aug. 27 contest against Wilmot at Twin Lakes Country Club, which the Badgers won by shooting a 186 compared to Wilmot's incomplete score.
Holly Murphy led the pack for the Badgers, shooting a 36.
The final four Badgers all finished in tight formation. Annie Murphy was second on the team with a 48, Kristin Walczynski and Sarah Teske both shot a 50, and Kimmy Chappell shot a 51.
Wilmot's highest scorer was Emma Schlagenhaft with a 63.
Burlington
The Badgers kept rolling Aug. 29 with a home meet at Geneva National against Burlington. The team shot an even lower score at its home course, winning 176-244, as all five Badger golfers came in ahead of the top Demons scorer.
Holly Muprhy was first on the team with a score of 35.
Once again, the next four Badgers finished within three strokes of one another. Annie Murphy was first up with a 46, Grace Geils shot a 47 to take third place, and Chappell and Walczynski each carded a 48 to tie for fourth on the squad.
Sage Heelien was Burlington's best performer with a 52.