Badger's golf team kicked off the week on May 7 with a trip up to the North Shore Country Club in Mequon for the Homestead High School Invite.
With a number of the state's top teams in attendance, the Badgers fared well, shooting a 331 to tie with Germantown for seventh place out of 15 teams.
The top two Badgers found themselves just outside the top 10, as seniors Blake Wisdom and Ben Rademaker both shot a 78 and finished as part of a five-way tie for 11th place.
Next up was freshman T.J. Walton, who shot an 81 for a tie at 18th place.
Junior Carter Parent and sophomore Luke Abram shot a 94 and 97 respectively to round out the day for the Badgers.
Badger continued the week with the fourth Southern Lakes Conference major. As they did in the first three, the Badgers took home first place as a team, shooting a 323 to beat second-place Waterford's 335.
Rademaker and Wisdom once again tied for the team lead, this time both shooting a 77 to tie for second place overall behind Union Grove's Nate Koch, who shot a 76.
Parent and Abram were not tied like Rademaker and Wisdom, but the two finished back-to-back with Parent in 10th with an 84 and Abram shooting an 85 in 11th.