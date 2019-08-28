Badger’s girls golf team traveled Aug. 21 to Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn for a scramble event.
The Badgers fared well, placing second out of 14 teams. Their score of 62 was four points behind the event winner, Union Grove, and one point ahead of third-place Janesville Craig.
They were back at it a day later, playing in the Taylor Clark Invite at Brighton Dale Links in Kansasville. The Badgers were able to top Union Grove in this event, 366 to 376, taking first place out of the event’s six teams.
Badger’s Holly Murphy outpaced the pack, shooting a 76 to claim the top spot. With the second-place score being an 85 and third-place shooting a 91, Murphy was 15 strokes ahead of the majority of the field.
The next finisher was her sister, Annie Murphy, who shot a 92 for a fourth-place finish, followed closely by Kristin Walczynski’s 96 in fifth place.
Grace Geils finished 11th with a 102, and Sarah Teske rounded out the team’s performance with a 105 in 14th place.