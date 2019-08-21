The 2018 Badger girls golf season was undeniably the best season in the program’s history.
Badger won the Southern Lakes Conference, set a new low score by shooting a 347 as a team in the regional round, junior Holly Murphy became the first individual regional and sectional champion, and the team qualified for the state tournament for the first time.
After setting the bar high last year, the team this season could end up being even better. Four of the five golfers from last year’s team return, and the team hopes to keep accomplishing new feats.
“Coming back as the conference champ and the state team, we’re not going to be overwhelmed by the moment,” head coach Phil Huff said. “The team will be confident, and should be confident.”
In a sport that is as much a mental test as it is a physical one, being self-assured is an easy path to success.
“If you’re nervous for a shot or have any doubt, usually it doesn’t go very well. You have to have full confidence, and it goes pretty well,” sophomore Annie Murphy said.
The leader of the returning group will be senior Holly Murphy, now a senior who has made the All-Conference first team all three years of her career — and Badger’s best scorer for the past three seasons as well.
With seniors Kimmy Chappel and Kristin Walczynski, as well as the sophomore Annie Murphy, also back in the varsity lineup, the Badgers will be very familiar with their teammates, which makes is easier to be comfortable and get better.
“Whenever I’m at the range, I just ask Holly or Annie for tips, and it helps me out. It’s really comforting to know that I’m close with these girls, and I don’t need to be scared to ask them anything,” Walczynski said.
Perennial Southern Lakes Conference powerhouse Union Grove should give Badger a run for their money in the conference championship hunt. But the Badgers will be the clear favorite to take home the SLC crown this season, thanks to their unmatched depth.
When it comes to the postseason, though, Badger will have a tough road to make it to state for the second year in a row. After some shuffling of the regional and sectional assignments, the Badgers will need to compete with two other state meet qualifiers from last year — Milton and Kettle Moraine — for the two state meet berths in the sectional.
With three deserving teams and only two spots on the line, it will be a difficult task to return to Madison. Still, the experienced Badgers know that the return to state is within their grasp.
“It’ll be a lot tougher this year, but if everyone works hard enough, we’ll have a shot,” Holly Murphy said.
Par 3 Tournament
The Badgers kicked off the year Aug. 15 when they hosted their annual par 3 tournament at Hawks View.
Badger shattered the 10-year event record, shooting a 261 when the previous record was a 272. Union Grove, the second-place team, tied the previous record of 272, but it was not enough to overcome the dominant Badgers.
Holly Murphy was the individual champion, shooting a 58, four strokes better than Union Grove junior Veronica Parco’s 62 in second. Annie Murphy and Kimmy Chappel also cracked the top 10 in fifth and sixth place respectively.
Rounding out Badger’s finishes was sophomore Grace Geils in 13th, and Kristin Walczynski took 15th to finish in the top third of the 45-player field.