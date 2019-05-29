While a number of area track and field athletes advanced from the regional round to the sectional round, only a pair were able to punch their ticket to the state meet at sectionals.
First, senior Luke Thomas of Faith Christian qualified for the Division 3 state meet in two events — the 100- and 200-meter dash — for the second year in a row.
In the May 23 meet at Princeton High School, Thomas finished fifth in the preliminaries for the 100, one spot outside the four who would qualify for state in the finals. However, he shaved a quarter of a second off his time for the finals and moved up to fourth place to earn the state berth.
Thomas did even better in the 200, taking first place in prelims and second place in the finals.
A year ago at the state meet, Thomas took second in the 100 and sixth in the 200.
The other local state qualifier came from Badger, where sophomore Emilee Booker qualified in the 300-meter hurdles.
Booker came into the meet seeded second in the event, and she performed to expectations, taking second in the event. She will be one of 24 competitors at state in the event, with her personal best time ranking her in the middle of the pack.
With the top three finishers qualifying for state, teammate senior Hope Ayres-Schulz barely missed the cut in the 300 hurdles, taking fourth. Ayres-Schulz also came close in the pole vault, tying for fifth with a jump of 10 feet.
Booker had a narrow miss at state qualification of her own, taking fourth in the 100-meter hurdles, falling 0.31 seconds shy of Ryann Porter of Janesville Parker’s third-place time.
Other than Booker, the rest of the Badger athletes fell just short of advancing.
Freshman Vivian Ford had near misses in a pair of events, taking fourth by three-tenths of a second in the 400-meter dash and finishing three seconds behind third in a fifth finish in the 800-meter run. Junior Alea Haywood took eighth in the 800 as well.
In the field events, senior LuAnnabelle Wieseman placed seventh in the triple jump and junior Cam Johnston took eighth in the shotput.
Three Badger boys missed the state meet cut.
Junior Mitch Rife placed eighth in the 200-meter dash, and senior John Lininger took seventh in the discus.
The closest to qualifying was senior Brandon Hirschmann in the 1600-meter run, finishing fourth.
Big Foot/Williams Bay also had plenty of competitors in action.
Sophomore Kaci Enz took 16th in the preliminaries for the 100-meter hurdles, not falling within the top eight who qualify for finals.
The ChiefDogs had a pair of runners in the 200-meter dash, as senior Claire Beyers took 11th and junior Annie Rowe placed 16th in the prelims, missing out on the finals in the event.
The pair also took part in the 4x200 meter relay alongside junior Reagan Courier, freshman Lydia Larson, sophomore Malia Bronson and sophomore Tess Gillingham, where the crew placed 13th in the event.
Beyers also participated in the long jump, where she narrowly missed moving on to the state meet, taking sixth with a jump of 16-03, only five inches behind fourth-place Kaitlyn Shadoski of Lakeside Lutheran.
In other field event action, freshman Sydney Lueck placed 13th in the shot put.
BFWB’s only boys competitor was freshman Basil Demco, who finished 15th in the 400-meter dash.