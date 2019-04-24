Badger and Waterford were scheduled to play a double-header on April 16, but after the first game went deep into extra innings, the match-up looked a little more like a triple-header. When the dust had finally settled, the two teams split by winning a game apiece.
In the first match-up of the day, Waterford won a 12-inning roller-coaster game 8-7 that took five extra innings to decide.
Despite the double-header taking place in Lake Geneva, in the first game the Wolverines were the home team. Waterford took the lead early on, as senior Kyle Huckstorf scored on a passed ball to go ahead 1-0.
The Badgers quickly responded with a run of their own in the top of the second, tying the game 1-1 when senior Christian Schulz scored on a ground-out by freshman Tyler Deleskiewicz.
Both teams went scoreless for the next two innings, but Waterford once again took the lead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring a pair of runs to go up 3-1.
While three runs scored during his five innings of work, Badger senior starter Joe Gottinger was only charged with one earned run, striking out three and walking none. Badger did not have the lead when he left the mound, but Gottinger kept the score close and gave Badger a shot to win.
“He threw a lot of strikes yesterday and did not walk anyone. When our pitchers have gotten in trouble this year, it has been because of walks, so it was huge for Joe to get ahead early and stay ahead,” co-head coach Mike Ploch said.
When Badger junior Addison Hochevar took the mound in the sixth, it seemed like he would only pitch an inning or two, giving him a chance to throw another couple of innings in the second game of the doubleheader.
However, the Badger offense had other plans.
Deleskiewicz led the inning off by getting hit by a pitch, which Gottinger followed up with a single to get a man on first and second. Gottinger was replaced by courtesy runner senior Nathan Kramer.
An error on a sacrifice bunt by junior Josh Stritesky allowed Deleskiewicz to score, while Kramer went to third and Stritesky safely made it to second. Another error occurred on a ground ball by senior Connor Love, which allowed Kramer and Stritesky to score to give Badger a 4-3 advantage.
It would have been easy for the Badgers to go up to the plate in the top of the seventh unfocused and looking ahead to the second game. But instead, they were able to muster up a rally and put themselves in a position to win.
“We loved the way our guys battled and put together some quality at-bats. It was just an overall fun game. Neither team was willing to give in; the energy level on both sides was great,” Ploch said.
Only three outs away from a regulation loss, Waterford was able to score the tying run, thanks in part to more Badger defensive errors, sending the game to extra innings.
Badger’s offense continued to produce in the top of the eighth, scoring three runs to take a commanding 7-4 lead.
Senior Nathaniel Elgin walked to start the inning, and advanced to third in the next at-bat, thanks to a double by Deleskiewicz. After his solid day on the mound, Gottinger picked up an RBI with a single to centerfield that scored Elgin.
Stritesky also picked up an RBI single, scoring Deleskiewicz while Gottinger advanced to third. Love hit a ground-out that scored Gottinger to bring the lead to 7-4 and set up Badger three outs away from victory for the second straight inning.
After a pop-out and strikeout in the first two at-bats of the bottom of the eighth, the Badgers were a single out away from winning the game. However, with the top of the Wolverines order coming up, that one out would prove difficult to get.
A walk, a pair of singles and a double by the one-through-four hitters for Waterford tied the game 7-7 before Badger was able to end the inning.
With two frames of high-octane offense in a row, both teams were unable to maintain the surge, and three innings went by before either team was able to score again.
Once the bottom of the 12th rolled around, Waterford was able to capitalize on a hit batsman when sophomore Andrew Chapman hit a double that scored the winning run, Huckstorf.
Despite picking up the loss with four earned runs, Hochevar pitched better than the numbers suggest. The junior struck out five batters and threw five innings without allowing an earned run, but the two innings where runs were allowed decided the game.
With another game left to play, the Badger coaching staff had to get the boys back in a ball-playing mentality.
“Losing the first game of a double header that went 12 innings can be demoralizing, but coach Beau Roddy got our guys fired up before the second game, and we just came out with the mentality that we were going to win this game no matter what,” Ploch said.
Sure enough, the Badgers were able to win the game 3-2.
It did not always seem like that would be the case, though, as Waterford scored a pair of unearned runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
Badger was able to fight back in the bottom of the inning, as senior Eli Syverson scored on a sacrifice fly by Deleskiewicz, making it 2-1.
It took until the third inning, but Badger was able to score another run to tie the game at two when Elgin doubled to score Hochevar, who reached base on an error one at-bat prior.
Two innings later, the Badgers claimed the lead when Elgin drove in Syverson with a sacrifice fly to go up 3-2.
After allowing a pair of unearned runs early, Badger’s pitcher Kramer shut down the Wolverines for the final six frames to pick up a complete-game win. The senior struck out five, while only allowing two walks and three hits in the contest.
By coming back to win, the Badgers picked up their first Southern Lakes Conference win of the season after losing the prior five games.
“Our conference is so tough this year and Waterford is a very good team, so it does feel a little bit sweeter when it’s a conference win,” Ploch said.