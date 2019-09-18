Badger’s girls golf team kicked off a stacked section of its schedule Sept. 10 when they played host to Westosha Central for a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet.
The Badgers did not take it easy on their guests, winning 187-212.
Holly Murphy had the low score of the match with a 41. The second lowest was Elle O’Reilly of Westosha, with a 47.
Hot on O’Reilly’s heels was the remainder of the Badger squad. Kimmy Chappel shot a 48, Kristin Walczynski and Grace Geils both had 49, and Annie Murphy scored a 50. Though Annie Murphy’s score was the one that was dropped from Badger, it was still four strokes better than Westosha’s second-best scorer.
Next up for the team was another Southern Lakes Conference home dual meet, this time against Waterford on Sept. 12. The Badgers once again picked up a win, this time 161-212.
Holly Murphy had the overall low with a one-under-par 35. Annie Murphy was next up with a 41, and Walczynski of Badger and Sophia Schoenfeld of Waterford tied with 42 in third. Chappell was also close behind with 43 to close out the scoring for Badger.
While her score did not count toward Badger’s team total, Sarah Teske’s 52 was higher than the second-best Waterford score, which was a 54 by Rachel Vant.
The Badgers closed out the busy week by competing Sept. 14 in the 25th annual Janesville Parker Invitational, an 18-hole tournament at the Riverside Golf Course.
Overall, Badger placed sixth out of 18 teams, with a team score of 347. Middleton won the event by shooting a 313.
Badger’s Holly Murphy led the way for all individuals, shooting a 71 to take first place overall.
Next up for the Badgers was Grace Geils, who shot an 89, followed closely by Walczynski with a 90.
The final two Badgers were also one shot apart, as Annie Murphy carded a 97 and Chappell shot a 98.