Badger's girls soccer team started off the week on May 16 with a 4-0 loss to Southern Lakes Conference foe Union Grove.
The Broncos scored three goals in the first half, with two coming off the foot of freshman Paige Cotton.
One more goal in the 56th minute closed out the scoring for Union Grove.
On May 20, the Badgers fared better, but still lost 4-1 on the road against Watertown.
The Goslings jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with goals in the fourth and 10th minutes.
Badger was able to get on the board before halftime, with sophomore Greta Fleer assisting on a goal by senior Zoe Walker to make it 2-1.
Waterford scored again just before halftime to make it a 3-1 game before the break. The Goslings scored their fourth goal of the game in the 58th minute to finish off the scoring.