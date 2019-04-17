Badger’s girls soccer team hosted the annual Badger Invitational on April 12 and 13, and the Badgers did well in their home tournament, going 2-1.
It started slowly for the Badgers, though, as the hosts fell to Waukesha South 4-1 on April 12.
Freshman Ashlyn Skinner-Barrett kicked things off early for Waukesha with a goal in the 10th minute. Four minutes later, she added another to go up 2-0.
After the Badgers went down by two, they began playing more aggressively, pressing up harder in an effort to try to get their deficit down to one. However, that more aggressive play ended up helping Waukesha pick up their third goal.
With four minutes until halftime, Skinner-Barrett added her third goal of the game to put the Blackshirts up 3-0. That score held until the intermission.
“That third goal really hurt us,” Badger coach Ross Fowler said. “It was when we got forward and didn’t recover back quick enough, and to give up that one late in the first half, we knew that getting back would be tough.”
Badger was able to get a bit of a confidence boost early in the second half when senior Brittany Gestrich scored off a Kristen Guyon assist at the 55-minute mark to make it 3-1.
The Badgers were unable to get any closer, though, as Skinner-Barrett picked up her fourth goal of the game in the 63rd minute to extend the score to 4-1.
From that point on, Badger was able to keep the freshman in check, preventing her and the rest of the Waukesha South team from scoring.
Part of Badger’s issue in the loss came because they were shorthanded, with senior captains Nicole Ritzman and Maddie McClenathan both out due to injury, which messed with the group’s chemistry.
“Having a couple captains out, we came out flat tonight and never recovered from it,” Fowler said.
When the tournament continued the next day, though, the Badgers looked much better, starting with a 3-0 win over Greenfield.
Gestrich scored the first goal of the game in the 19th minute with an unassisted strike.
Eight minutes later, senior Paige Aspinall scored off an assist from Gestrich to put Badger up 2-0.
Gestrich picked up another assist when she dished a pass to sophomore Greta Fleer for a goal in the 42nd minute to give Badger its final 3-0 score.
The Badgers kept rolling later in the day with a 4-1 victory over Whitewater.
Badger jumped out to an early lead, thanks to a goal by senior Zoe Walker, who scored off an assist by Gestrich in the second minute.
Junior Lucy Reed put Badger ahead 2-0 at the 19-minute mark, with senior Madison Roen picking up an assist on the goal.
Walker scored unassisted in the 31st minute for her second goal of the game, putting Badger up 3-0.
Eight minutes later, Gestrich scored off an assist from Fleer to give Badger a 4-0 advantage.
With the goal, Gestrich picked up her ninth goal of the season. The Badger senior has scored in all seven games so far this year.
While she was the team’s top scorer a year ago, Gestrich has risen to new heights this season, in part because she has done a good job of trusting her teammates.
“She’s been doing a great job of looking to give the ball up and get it back. That’s how she’s scored the majority of her goals this year: share the ball and you’ll get it back,” Fowler said.
The strategy is effective because not only is Gestrich scoring plenty of goals, she is also dishing out plenty of assists, with four on the year, including three in the Badger Invitational.
Whitewater was able to get on the board with an unassisted goal by senior Sierra Brunner in the 50th minute, but the Whippets were not able to muster up any more offense.
With the pair of wins on their home turf, Badger improved its record on the season to 5-2.