Badger’s girls soccer team kicked off the postseason May 28 with a trip to Mukwonago to face the higher-seeded Warriors in a 4-versus-13 matchup.
It was a close contest, but the Badgers’ playoff run ended with a 2-1 defeat.
Mukwonago started the scoring in the 32nd minute when freshman Sydney Langer scored unassisted to go up 1-0.
That lead did not last long, though, as senior Brittany Gestrich scored the equalizer for the Badgers just three minutes later off an assist from junior Kristen Guyon.
The 1-1 tie held until just after halftime, when Mukwonago freshman Emma Andler scored with an assist from sophomore Emily Glusick in the 55th minute.
Neither team was able to score in the remaining 35 minutes, and the game ended at 2-1, ending the Badgers’ season in the first round for the sixth straight season.