The Badger girls soccer team had a tough week, with one loss and one match that ended in a tie.
On April 16, the Badgers traveled to Delavan to face the Comets.
Neither squad was able to muster up any offense, and the game ended in a 0-0 draw.
Both teams had just one shot on goal, but the Comets had seven total shots to Badger's six.
Badger followed that up with a home matchup against the Southern Lakes Conference championship favorite Union Grove. The visiting Broncos lived up to their reputation, winning 6-1.
The Broncos were able to get out to a 2-0 lead by halftime, thanks to goals by juniors Kendra Hoffman and Megan Barber.
Union Grove got its lead out to 3-0 before Badger responded. Junior Lucy Reed scored off an assist from senior Maddie McClenathan in the 54th minute to get Badger its only goal of the game.
Three more Broncos goals in the remainder of the game extended it to a final 6-1 margin.